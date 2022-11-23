Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,683 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.