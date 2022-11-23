Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0360

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $57.47 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

