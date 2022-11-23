Loblaw Companies Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on L. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.44.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$114.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$90.46 and a 1 year high of C$124.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

