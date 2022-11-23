LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LivaNova by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
