LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LivaNova by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.