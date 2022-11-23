Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $55.44 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,680,002 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

