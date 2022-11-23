Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $59.33 million and $1.44 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.42 or 0.08667617 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00471392 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.80 or 0.28922843 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

