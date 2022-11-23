Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 10,803 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 811,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

