Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 7,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 892,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

