Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 70,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,826,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Li Auto Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.