Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 70,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,826,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

About Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 205.6% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

