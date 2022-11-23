Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Roger A. Krone Sells 13,239 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

LDOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

