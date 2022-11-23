Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.61) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 285 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.43) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.05) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.56. The stock has a market cap of £15.42 billion and a PE ratio of 759.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,769.54). In other news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £6,031.65 ($7,132.14). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,769.54). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,929.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.