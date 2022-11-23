Lcnb Corp Sells 509 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

