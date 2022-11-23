Lcnb Corp Purchases 78 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

