Lcnb Corp Has $270,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

