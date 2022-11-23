Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.16 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.16 million and $308,407.24 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.