Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Lifted to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

