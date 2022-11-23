Kusama 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.34 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $221.49 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $25.76 or 0.00156567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

