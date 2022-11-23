Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 85.48 and last traded at 85.48. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at 87.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 76.48 and a 200-day moving average of 76.40.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.