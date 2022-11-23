Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 37,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,040,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. CL King boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.25, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

