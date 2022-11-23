Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,074 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $68,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.93. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,738. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average of $318.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.