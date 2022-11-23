Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $55,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.70 and its 200 day moving average is $484.55. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

