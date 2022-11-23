Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,746 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Eaton worth $76,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton Announces Dividend

ETN stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $166.88. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,312. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

