Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.