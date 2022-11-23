Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

