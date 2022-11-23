Konnect (KCT) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $43,040.41 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

