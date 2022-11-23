KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0956 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $2,821.81 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10060846 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,761.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

