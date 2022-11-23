KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KLA were worth $65,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.52. 5,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.02.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

