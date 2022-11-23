KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.31

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.52. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 62,678 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

