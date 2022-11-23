Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 20,529 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paychex were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

