Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 16,792 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 210.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.