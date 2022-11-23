Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

