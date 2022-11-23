KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0065

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. KickToken has a market cap of $790,862.61 and approximately $159,161.88 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,309.94 or 1.00029729 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010714 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,600,277 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,614,296.81323294. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00643226 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $154,765.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.