Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $67,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $177.06. 1,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

