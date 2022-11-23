KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,234 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.78%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.