Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 3,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 1,171,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,090. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.