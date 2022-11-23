Kevin C. Phelan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 3,000 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ILPT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 1,171,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,090. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
