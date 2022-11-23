Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes $382,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

