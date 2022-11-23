Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,528. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.