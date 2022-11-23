Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $3.37 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

