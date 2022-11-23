Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

