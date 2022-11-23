Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 17,808 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Argan worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argan by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $507.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

