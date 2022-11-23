Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 189,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 350,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 95,726 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 305,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

