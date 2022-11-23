Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

