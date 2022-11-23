Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 193,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,022,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ONB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

ONB opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

