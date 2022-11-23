Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.5 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.