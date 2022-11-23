Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Heartland Express by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

