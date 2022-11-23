KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of KB Home worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

