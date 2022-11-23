Kava Price Reaches $0.91 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00005516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $300.53 million and $28.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 329,813,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,844,871 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

