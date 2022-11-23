Joystick (JOY) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Joystick has a market cap of $109.30 million and approximately $176,234.70 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.75 or 0.99997994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00231765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5550482 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $156,816.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.