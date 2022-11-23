Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $50.84 million and $82,542.76 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.16 or 0.99991911 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00230842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02772103 USD and is down -15.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88,256.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

