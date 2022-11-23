Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Inotiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.