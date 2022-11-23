Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

NOTV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Inotiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.