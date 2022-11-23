JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $72.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NASDAQ JD opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 572.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

